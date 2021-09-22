Laura Young, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Young, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Laura Young, NP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Laura Young works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Carondelet Medical Grp Rvrstone4892 N Stone Ave, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 396-1360
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laura Young?
My visit was excellent
About Laura Young, NP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1134437973
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Young has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Young accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laura Young works at
108 patients have reviewed Laura Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.