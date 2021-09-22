See All Nurse Practitioners in Tucson, AZ
Laura Young, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Laura Young, NP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (108)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Laura Young, NP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. 

Laura Young works at Carondelet Medical Grp Rvrstone in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carondelet Medical Grp Rvrstone
    4892 N Stone Ave, Tucson, AZ 85704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 396-1360
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 108 ratings
    Patient Ratings (108)
    5 Star
    (97)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Laura Young?

    Sep 22, 2021
    My visit was excellent
    David Macedonio Morelos — Sep 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Laura Young, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Laura Young, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Laura Young to family and friends

    Laura Young's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Laura Young

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Laura Young, NP.

    About Laura Young, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134437973
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Young, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Laura Young has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Laura Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laura Young works at Carondelet Medical Grp Rvrstone in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Laura Young’s profile.

    108 patients have reviewed Laura Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Young.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Laura Young, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.