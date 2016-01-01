Laura Winters, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Winters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Winters, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Laura Winters, APRN is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Duluth, MN.
Laura Winters works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions (218) 786-8318
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laura Winters?
About Laura Winters, APRN
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1083023899
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Winters accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Winters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laura Winters works at
Laura Winters has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Winters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Winters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Winters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.