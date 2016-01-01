Dr. Wendlandt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laura Wendlandt, PHD
Dr. Laura Wendlandt, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Glendale, AZ.
Hopebridge LLC5859 W Talavi Blvd Ste 180, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (406) 697-1040
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1558591172
Dr. Wendlandt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wendlandt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wendlandt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wendlandt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wendlandt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.