Laura Waters, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Laura Waters, NP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Denver, CO.
Laura Waters works at
Locations
Metropolitan Ob/Gyn - West Highlands4650 W 38th Ave Ste 215, Denver, CO 80212 Directions (303) 963-0512
Metropolitan Ob/Gyn4500 E 9th Ave Ste 470, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0511
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am currently going to this office for my second pregnancy, and look forward to my appointments with Laura. She is so kind and truly provides a 1 on 1 experience. I never leave with open questions or concerns, and wish that all doctor visits were handled the same way
About Laura Waters, NP
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1063752673
Education & Certifications
- Marquette University / College of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Waters has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Waters accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Waters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Laura Waters. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Waters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Waters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Waters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.