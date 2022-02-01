See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Denver, CO
Laura Waters, NP

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Laura Waters, NP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Denver, CO. 

Laura Waters works at Metropolitan Ob/Gyn - West Highlands in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Metropolitan Ob/Gyn - West Highlands
    4650 W 38th Ave Ste 215, Denver, CO 80212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0512
    Metropolitan Ob/Gyn
    4500 E 9th Ave Ste 470, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0511

  • Rose Medical Center

Biopsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Biopsy
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Endometrial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Post Menopause Treatment Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Zurich

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 01, 2022
    I am currently going to this office for my second pregnancy, and look forward to my appointments with Laura. She is so kind and truly provides a 1 on 1 experience. I never leave with open questions or concerns, and wish that all doctor visits were handled the same way
    About Laura Waters, NP

