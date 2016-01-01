Laura Voigt accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Voigt, NP
Laura Voigt, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Menasha, WI.
Laura Voigt works at
ThedaCare Physicians Menasha2005 Midway Rd, Menasha, WI 54952 Directions (920) 276-4871Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Laura Voigt, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1467902528
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Laura Voigt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laura Voigt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Voigt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Voigt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Voigt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.