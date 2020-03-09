Laura Vanhandel, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Vanhandel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Vanhandel, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Laura Vanhandel, PA is a Physician Assistant in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from Carroll University.
Laura Vanhandel works at
Locations
75th Street315 75th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 792-2211Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I chose Dr. Bearison as our new primary care physician but our first appointment isn’t until next week. My husband was having problems and was in considerable pain last week and he was quickly seen by the PA, Laura VanHandel. Besides just being a delightful person, she asked insightful questions and really listened to the answers. She accurately diagnosed and treated my husband and prescribed medication that brought quick relief. We truly appreciate her attention to detail, gentle and caring bedside manner, and excellent skills.
About Laura Vanhandel, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1871943209
Education & Certifications
- Carroll University
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Vanhandel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Vanhandel accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Vanhandel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Laura Vanhandel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Vanhandel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Vanhandel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Vanhandel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.