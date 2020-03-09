See All Physicians Assistants in Bradenton, FL
Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (11)
Laura Vanhandel, PA is a Physician Assistant in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from Carroll University.

Laura Vanhandel works at HCA Florida Blake Surgical Specialists in Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    75th Street
    315 75th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209 (941) 792-2211
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    4.6
    Based on 11 ratings
    Mar 09, 2020
    My husband and I chose Dr. Bearison as our new primary care physician but our first appointment isn't until next week. My husband was having problems and was in considerable pain last week and he was quickly seen by the PA, Laura VanHandel. Besides just being a delightful person, she asked insightful questions and really listened to the answers. She accurately diagnosed and treated my husband and prescribed medication that brought quick relief. We truly appreciate her attention to detail, gentle and caring bedside manner, and excellent skills.
    Ákos Szabo — Mar 09, 2020
    Specialties
    Physician Assistant (PA)
    English
    1871943209
    Carroll University
