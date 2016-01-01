Dr. Laura Vandien Drucker, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vandien Drucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Vandien Drucker, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laura Vandien Drucker, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Reno, NV. They graduated from PEPPERDINE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Vandien Drucker works at
Locations
Behavioral Medcine Consultants LLC5421 Kietzke Ln Ste 101, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 323-2255
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Hometown Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Laura Vandien Drucker, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English
- 1699881870
Education & Certifications
- San Fernando Valley Child & Family Counseling
- PEPPERDINE UNIVERSITY
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vandien Drucker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vandien Drucker.
