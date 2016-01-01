See All Psychologists in Reno, NV
Dr. Laura Vandien Drucker, PSY.D

Psychology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Laura Vandien Drucker, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Reno, NV. They graduated from PEPPERDINE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Vandien Drucker works at Behavioral Medcine Consultants LLC in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Behavioral Medcine Consultants LLC
    5421 Kietzke Ln Ste 101, Reno, NV 89511
(775) 323-2255

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Anxiety

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Hometown Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Laura Vandien Drucker, PSY.D

    • Psychology
    • English
    • 1699881870
    Education & Certifications

    • San Fernando Valley Child & Family Counseling
    • PEPPERDINE UNIVERSITY
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Vandien Drucker, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vandien Drucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vandien Drucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vandien Drucker works at Behavioral Medcine Consultants LLC in Reno, NV. View the full address on Dr. Vandien Drucker’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vandien Drucker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vandien Drucker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vandien Drucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vandien Drucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

