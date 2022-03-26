See All Nurse Practitioners in Lexington, KY
Laura Travis, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Laura Travis, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY. 

Laura Travis works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Lexington, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care
    2801 Palumbo Dr Ste 200, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 543-4340
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Mar 26, 2022
    She has gone above and beyond to give me the best care! She is kind, genuine, and won’t rush you through your appointment! I’ve never had any issues getting in to see her or getting in touch with her on mychart.
    Meagan Sigler — Mar 26, 2022
    Laura Travis, APRN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1013495605
