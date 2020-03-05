Laura Thompson, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Thompson, LMHC
Overview
Laura Thompson, LMHC is a Counselor in Amherst, NY.
Laura Thompson works at
Locations
-
1
Sscwny4255 Harlem Rd, Amherst, NY 14226 Directions (716) 245-4415
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laura Thompson?
My husband and I have been seeing Laura for about 2 years now. She is the 3rd counselor that we have tried and if not for her, I would have given up on trying to find some help. As the other "highly" recommended counselors were really good, but it did not matter since they were not able to break through to my husband. We both needed counseling to change our marriage and Laura was able to get through to both of us. She is kind, patient and empathetic. She has done a lot to help us grow in awareness, to help us see things from another perspective. She has helped us both; as I am not so angry, short-tempered and frustrated all the time. From my perspective, I was miserable and felt trapped for the last decade in a one-sided marriage that had drained the life out of me. Laura was able to help us see things from another perspective and realize that we needed there to be some give and take. I felt that I was doing everything and a partner who was accustomed to it and did not feel the need to
About Laura Thompson, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1548284235
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Thompson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Thompson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laura Thompson works at
27 patients have reviewed Laura Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.