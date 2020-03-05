See All Counselors in Amherst, NY
Laura Thompson, LMHC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Laura Thompson, LMHC

Counseling
5 (27)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Laura Thompson, LMHC is a Counselor in Amherst, NY. 

Laura Thompson works at Supportive Solutions Counseling in Amherst, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Sscwny
    4255 Harlem Rd, Amherst, NY 14226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 245-4415

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Laura Thompson?

    Mar 05, 2020
    My husband and I have been seeing Laura for about 2 years now. She is the 3rd counselor that we have tried and if not for her, I would have given up on trying to find some help. As the other "highly" recommended counselors were really good, but it did not matter since they were not able to break through to my husband. We both needed counseling to change our marriage and Laura was able to get through to both of us. She is kind, patient and empathetic. She has done a lot to help us grow in awareness, to help us see things from another perspective. She has helped us both; as I am not so angry, short-tempered and frustrated all the time. From my perspective, I was miserable and felt trapped for the last decade in a one-sided marriage that had drained the life out of me. Laura was able to help us see things from another perspective and realize that we needed there to be some give and take. I felt that I was doing everything and a partner who was accustomed to it and did not feel the need to
    Sarah — Mar 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Laura Thompson, LMHC
    How would you rate your experience with Laura Thompson, LMHC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Laura Thompson to family and friends

    Laura Thompson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Laura Thompson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Laura Thompson, LMHC.

    About Laura Thompson, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548284235
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Thompson, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Laura Thompson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Laura Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laura Thompson works at Supportive Solutions Counseling in Amherst, NY. View the full address on Laura Thompson’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Laura Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Thompson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Laura Thompson, LMHC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.