Laura Thompson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Laura Thompson, APRN
Overview
Laura Thompson, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in New Haven, CT.
Laura Thompson works at
Locations
Conwell B. Carter M.d. Inc., 400 Columbus Ave, New Haven, CT 06519
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Laura Thompson, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1518911387
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Laura Thompson works at
Laura Thompson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.