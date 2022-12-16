Laura Sweeney, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Sweeney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Sweeney, CNM
Laura Sweeney, CNM is a Midwife in Denver, CO.
Mile High OB/GYN - Rose4545 E 9th Ave Ste 502, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0794Monday8:00am - 3:15pmTuesday8:00am - 3:15pmWednesday8:00am - 3:15pmThursday8:00am - 3:15pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I’m 36 weeks pregnant and have met with a handful of doctors. Laura Sweeney is my favorite. Her energy, knowledge, attention, and care have by far been the best I’ve experienced. She took her time with me; I didn’t feel rushed; and made this first time mom feel seen.
Laura Sweeney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Sweeney accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Sweeney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Laura Sweeney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Sweeney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Sweeney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Sweeney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.