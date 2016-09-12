Laura Svinarich, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Svinarich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Svinarich, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Laura Svinarich, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Flint, MI.
Laura Svinarich works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Unified Medical Services5340 N Genesee Rd, Flint, MI 48506 Directions (810) 875-9168
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laura Svinarich?
Laura is very kind and knowledgeable. When I need her, she is there, whether it be outside of the standard business hours or not. She made me feel as though I was an essential part of her day and that made me feel important. I highly recommend her.
About Laura Svinarich, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1699854059
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Svinarich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Svinarich accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Svinarich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laura Svinarich works at
3 patients have reviewed Laura Svinarich. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Svinarich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Svinarich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Svinarich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.