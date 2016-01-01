See All Counselors in Norfolk, NE
Laura Stoltz, LMHP

Counseling
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Laura Stoltz, LMHP is a Counselor in Norfolk, NE. 

Laura Stoltz works at Therapeutic Play and Counseling in Norfolk, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Granite Park Counseling Center
    1310 N 13th St, Norfolk, NE 68701 (402) 371-9606

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pervasive Developmental Disorder (PDD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Laura Stoltz, LMHP

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1982899431
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Nebraska
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Stoltz, LMHP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Stoltz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Laura Stoltz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Laura Stoltz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laura Stoltz works at Therapeutic Play and Counseling in Norfolk, NE. View the full address on Laura Stoltz’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Laura Stoltz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Stoltz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Stoltz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Stoltz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

