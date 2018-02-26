See All Nurse Practitioners in Salinas, CA
Laura Slippy, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Laura Slippy, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Salinas, CA. 

Laura Slippy works at Doctors On Duty in Salinas, CA with other offices in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Doctors On Duty
    1212 S Main St, Salinas, CA 93901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 422-7777
  2. 2
    Dwight W Sievert, MD Inc
    7131 N 11th St Ste 104, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 435-0800
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 26, 2018
    This doctor gave me my mom back. We made more progress in two days than we have in the last 6 years. All of the psychiatrists we went to missed the hallmark signs of my mothers condition exception her. In little as two days she recovered from her debilitating condition. It's a miracle.....
    Ravneet — Feb 26, 2018
    About Laura Slippy, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831195924
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Slippy, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Slippy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Laura Slippy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Laura Slippy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Laura Slippy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Slippy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Slippy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Slippy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

