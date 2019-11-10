Laura Singley, WHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Singley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Singley, WHNP
Overview
Laura Singley, WHNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Locations
Gulfport OB/GYN4502 Old Pass Rd, Gulfport, MS 39501 Directions (228) 863-9977
Gulfport OB/GYN15190 Community Rd Ste 310, Gulfport, MS 39503 Directions (228) 539-7044
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Laura is great. She’s personable and I never feel rushed when I’m at my appointment. With that being said, I don’t like the time I have to wait to actually see her. I go to appointments on my lunch break and I wait majority of the doctors visit.
About Laura Singley, WHNP
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1023064276
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University Of Southern Mississippi
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Singley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Singley accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Singley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Laura Singley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Singley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Singley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Singley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.