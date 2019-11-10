See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Gulfport, MS
Laura Singley, WHNP

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Laura Singley, WHNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Laura Singley works at Gulfport OB/GYN in Gulfport, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gulfport OB/GYN
    4502 Old Pass Rd, Gulfport, MS 39501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 863-9977
  2. 2
    Gulfport OB/GYN
    15190 Community Rd Ste 310, Gulfport, MS 39503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 539-7044

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Birth Control
Family Planning Services
Menopause
Birth Control
Family Planning Services
Menopause

Birth Control Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Laura is great. She's personable and I never feel rushed when I'm at my appointment. With that being said, I don't like the time I have to wait to actually see her. I go to appointments on my lunch break and I wait majority of the doctors visit.
    — Nov 10, 2019
    About Laura Singley, WHNP

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023064276
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Southern Mississippi
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Singley, WHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Singley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Laura Singley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Laura Singley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laura Singley works at Gulfport OB/GYN in Gulfport, MS. View the full address on Laura Singley’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Laura Singley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Singley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Singley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Singley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

