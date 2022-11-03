See All Family Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Family Medicine
5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Laura Sinclair-Rodriguez, MSN is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas, Arlington and is affiliated with St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.

Laura Sinclair-Rodriguez works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    MedFirst - Westover Hills
    3903 Wiseman Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78251 (210) 681-0126

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Lukes Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 03, 2022
    Nov 03, 2022
I hate to give her a review that is going to bring more patients to their practise. But to be truthful she is an extremely caring individual, who has brought me healthy results. Do not question her abilities to diagnose you maladies. She was hard to find and now I would not trade her for anyone else!
Abel Garcia — Nov 03, 2022
    Abel Garcia — Nov 03, 2022
    About Laura Sinclair-Rodriguez, MSN

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1336591205
    Education & Certifications

    • University Health System
    • University Of Texas, Arlington
