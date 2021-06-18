Laura Sievering, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Sievering is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Sievering, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Laura Sievering, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glastonbury, CT.
Laura Sievering works at
Locations
Patricia Lampugnale D.o. LLC676 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 696-2250
Hhc Physicianscare35 Talcottville Rd Ste 1, Vernon, CT 06066 Directions (860) 870-6370
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She was very attentive, she also gave me the opportunity to ask questions, which is very rare with other doctors.
About Laura Sievering, PA-C
- Internal Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Sievering has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Sievering accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Sievering has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Laura Sievering. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Sievering.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Sievering, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Sievering appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.