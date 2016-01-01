See All Family Doctors in Sacramento, CA
Laura Shute, PA-C

Family Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
5 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Laura Shute, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Touro University California and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.

Laura Shute works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St Fl 2, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 733-3323
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Autoimmune Diseases
Breath Testing
Asthma
Autoimmune Diseases
Breath Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Laura Shute, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 5 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275055683
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Touro University California
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Shute, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Shute is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Laura Shute has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Laura Shute has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laura Shute works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Laura Shute’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Laura Shute. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Shute.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Shute, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Shute appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

