Laura Shute, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Touro University California and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.



Laura Shute works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.