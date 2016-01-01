Laura Shute, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Shute is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Shute, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Laura Shute, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Touro University California and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Laura Shute works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St Fl 2, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 733-3323Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laura Shute?
About Laura Shute, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- 5 years of experience
- English
- 1275055683
Education & Certifications
- Touro University California
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Shute has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Shute accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Shute has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laura Shute works at
2 patients have reviewed Laura Shute. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Shute.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Shute, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Shute appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.