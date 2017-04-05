Laura Sherman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Sherman, APRN
Laura Sherman, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Vero Beach, FL.
Rebecca Stevens Rustine, Psy.D.1553 US HIGHWAY 1, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 257-8224
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ms.Sherman is a very pleasant person and is very thorough and patient. I am very glad we are fortunate to have been assigned to her. She is kind and down to earth and understands our needs during this time.
About Laura Sherman, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1043571813
Laura Sherman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Laura Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Sherman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Sherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Sherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.