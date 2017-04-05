See All Nurse Practitioners in Vero Beach, FL
Laura Sherman, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (6)
Overview

Laura Sherman, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Vero Beach, FL. 

Laura Sherman works at Treasure Coast Community Health in Vero Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rebecca Stevens Rustine, Psy.D.
    1553 US HIGHWAY 1, Vero Beach, FL 32960 (772) 257-8224
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Laura Sherman, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043571813
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Sherman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Laura Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laura Sherman works at Treasure Coast Community Health in Vero Beach, FL. View the full address on Laura Sherman’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Laura Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Sherman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Sherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Sherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

