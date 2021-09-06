See All Psychologists in Nashua, NH
Psychology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Laura Sheridan, PHD is a Psychologist in Nashua, NH. 

Dr. Sheridan works at FOUNDATION MEDICAL PARTNERS, INCORPORATED in Nashua, NH with other offices in Merrimack, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Foundation Medical Partners, Incorporated
    19 Tyler St Ste 103, Nashua, NH 03060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 577-5375
  2. 2
    Ls Associates LLC
    22 Greeley St Ste 9D, Merrimack, NH 03054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 365-4989
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 06, 2021
    Dr Sheridan is spectacular. Her knowledge to specialize in first responders is very good. I have seen her 4 times at this point. She has given me me 3 tools to work with for the issues I am experiencing.
    CC — Sep 06, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Laura Sheridan, PHD
    About Dr. Laura Sheridan, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003071044
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

