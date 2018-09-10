Laura Separa, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Separa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Separa, MA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Laura Separa, MA is a Behavioral Therapist in Portland, OR.
Laura Separa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pathways Therapy Services610 SW Alder St Ste 1100, Portland, OR 97205 Directions (503) 443-9172
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laura Separa?
I highly recommend Laura. She has a remarkable ability to help people discover the best way to overcome challenges. Going to Laura changed my life in a very positive way. I have tremendous gratitude for having been able to have her as my counselor.
About Laura Separa, MA
- Behavioral Therapy
- English
- 1578963476
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Separa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Separa accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Separa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laura Separa works at
69 patients have reviewed Laura Separa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Separa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Separa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Separa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.