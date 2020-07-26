Dr. Secrest has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Secrest, PHD
Overview
Dr. Laura Secrest, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Kingwood, TX. They completed their fellowship with Saint John's Child and Family Development Center
Dr. Secrest works at
Locations
Laura Secrest Ph.d. Pllc800 Rockmead Dr Ste 175, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 780-4776
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Been seeing her for many many months, she’s everything I need to be a better me
About Dr. Laura Secrest, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1508992330
Education & Certifications
- Saint John's Child and Family Development Center
- University of Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Secrest accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Secrest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Secrest. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Secrest.
