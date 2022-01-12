Laura Schultz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Schultz, PSY
Overview
Laura Schultz, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Joliet, IL.
Locations
Aim Psychological Services Corp.13 Fairlane Dr, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (312) 802-1956
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
makes you feel relaxed and very easy to talk to..... has the patience of a saint lets you get it ALL out.....one time I actually forgot about a session and she called me at home. she gave me the option of rescheduling or would I like to just take it over the phone, I took the session over the phone cuz I had some serious questions to ask. I was ready to just give up and she gave me the desire to keep right on going. Her best trait I would say is her honesty if you ask her a question she will answer it, whether it's the answer you want to get or not.
About Laura Schultz, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1548263379
