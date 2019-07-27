Dr. Laura Schnaps, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schnaps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Schnaps, PHD
Dr. Laura Schnaps, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Tucson, AZ.
Locations
- 1 1050 E River Rd Ste 102, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 696-0422
Dr. Schnaps is compassionate, thoughtful, and caring. Her understanding of the vast complexities associated with eating disorders is amazing. As an older woman, struggling for years with Bulimia, I feel liberated by her understanding of this multi- faceted disorder. Young or old, struggling with an eating disorder is embarrassing, lonely, and destructive. Will I ever recover? I am not sure. However, I know I am on the right path with Dr. Schnaps.
About Dr. Laura Schnaps, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1356457261
