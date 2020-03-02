Laura Quesenberry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Quesenberry, APRN
Offers telehealth
Laura Quesenberry, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 200 Abraham Flexner Way, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 540-3417
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I REALLY appreciate how Laura takes time with my visits, checks my file for Tests, & visits ! She seems very invested and recommends changing meds if needed. I WOULD HIGHLY RECOMMEND HER, she is trying to find out, what has caused my Small strokes. ———- by Carolyn Russell
About Laura Quesenberry, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1528437266
