Laura Pulido, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Laura Pulido, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Brandon, FL. 

Laura Pulido works at Florida Orthopaedic Institute in Brandon, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Gray Connolly, NP
Melisa Hodges, NP
Locations

    Brandon Office
    305 E Brandon Blvd, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 978-9700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Carrollwood
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spine Disorders
Spine Disorders

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 09, 2017
    In all my 57 years, she by far is the best and most through physician extender I have met. Laura took the time to listen to me and helped to get better.
    Riverview, FL — Apr 09, 2017
    About Laura Pulido, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1295730059
    Education & Certifications

    • College Of St Terrsa, Winona Minnesota
