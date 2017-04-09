Laura Pulido, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Pulido is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Pulido, NP
Offers telehealth
Laura Pulido, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Brandon, FL.
Laura Pulido works at
Brandon Office305 E Brandon Blvd, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 978-9700
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- Tampa General Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
In all my 57 years, she by far is the best and most through physician extender I have met. Laura took the time to listen to me and helped to get better.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1295730059
- College Of St Terrsa, Winona Minnesota
Laura Pulido has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Pulido accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Pulido has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Laura Pulido. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Pulido.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Pulido, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Pulido appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.