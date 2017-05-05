See All Nurse Practitioners in Cincinnati, OH
Laura Power, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2 (7)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Laura Power, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH. 

Laura Power works at Greater Cincinnati Ob/Gyn in Cincinnati, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Priya Gursahaney
    3130 Highland Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 475-8588
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 05, 2017
    About Laura Power, CRNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1659604411
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Power has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Laura Power has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laura Power works at Greater Cincinnati Ob/Gyn in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Laura Power’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Laura Power. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Power.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Power, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Power appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

