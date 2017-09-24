Laura Poly, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Poly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Poly, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Laura Poly, PA is a Physician Assistant in Boise, ID. They completed their fellowship with Nccpa
Laura Poly works at
Locations
-
1
Center For Lifetime Health300 E Bannock St, Boise, ID 83712 Directions (208) 342-1664Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Laura is professional, knowledgeable and thorough. I really appreciated that she was smart and kind.
About Laura Poly, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English, French
- 1386933513
Education & Certifications
- Nccpa
- Arizona State University
