Overview

Laura Perez, LPC is a Counselor in Laredo, TX. 

Laura Perez works at Daisy Counseling Services in Laredo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Daisy Counseling Services
    107 Calle del Norte # 14A, Laredo, TX 78041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 523-0152
    Monday
    12:00pm - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Ms. Laura Perez is extremely patient and effective. Initially I was skeptical as to how and if counseling would work for myself and my children, Ms. Perez was amazing. She helped me de-clutter my thoughts, my emotions, my fears, and worries. She advocated for the best interest of my children. She did so in court AND she abided by HIPPA regulations. She NEVER compromised patient-practitioner confidentiality. She is professional, trustworthy, compassionate, honest and always available for her patients. I highly recommend Ms. Perez. She got me through some really tough times. My children loved having sessions with her. She immediately gained their trust.
    Rebecca — Nov 10, 2021
    About Laura Perez, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487825931
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

