Laura Perez, LPC
Laura Perez, LPC is a Counselor in Laredo, TX.
Locations
Daisy Counseling Services
107 Calle del Norte # 14A, Laredo, TX 78041
(956) 523-0152
Monday 12:00pm - 7:00pm
Tuesday 11:00am - 8:00pm
Wednesday 12:00pm - 7:00pm
Thursday 11:00am - 8:00pm
Friday 12:00pm - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ms. Laura Perez is extremely patient and effective. Initially I was skeptical as to how and if counseling would work for myself and my children, Ms. Perez was amazing. She helped me de-clutter my thoughts, my emotions, my fears, and worries. She advocated for the best interest of my children. She did so in court AND she abided by HIPPA regulations. She NEVER compromised patient-practitioner confidentiality. She is professional, trustworthy, compassionate, honest and always available for her patients. I highly recommend Ms. Perez. She got me through some really tough times. My children loved having sessions with her. She immediately gained their trust.
About Laura Perez, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1487825931
