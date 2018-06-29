See All Nurse Practitioners in Everett, WA
Laura Perez, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (5)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Laura Perez, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Everett, WA. 

Laura Perez works at The Everett Clinic in Everett, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Everett Clinic Center Behavioral Health
    1728 W Marine View Dr Ste 106, Everett, WA 98201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 339-5453
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 29, 2018
    A rarity in this field of work. She is patient and cares about what I talk about. Great suggestions on lifestyle choices to reduce depression/anxiety in addition to prescribing.
    Lynnwood — Jun 29, 2018
    About Laura Perez, PMHNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1023309135
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Perez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Laura Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laura Perez works at The Everett Clinic in Everett, WA. View the full address on Laura Perez’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Laura Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Perez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

