Overview

Laura Pembrook, LCPC is a Counselor in Arlington Heights, IL. 

Laura Pembrook works at Wolfson Psychological Services, PC in Arlington Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Authentic Self
    3365 N Arlington Heights Rd Ste L, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 542-0802
    Genuine and Empathic Counseling Services
    3411 N Kennicott Ave # A1, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 542-0802

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • CompPsych
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Laura Pembrook, LCPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043472160
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • The Harbour Inc
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Iowa
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Pembrook, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Pembrook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Laura Pembrook has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Laura Pembrook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laura Pembrook works at Wolfson Psychological Services, PC in Arlington Heights, IL. View the full address on Laura Pembrook’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Laura Pembrook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Pembrook.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Pembrook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Pembrook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

