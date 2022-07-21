See All Nurse Practitioners in Salisbury, MD
Laura Pedone, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Laura Pedone, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Salisbury, MD. 

Laura Pedone works at MAT Clinics in Salisbury, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MAT Clinics
    MAT Clinics
659 S Salisbury Blvd Ste 4, Salisbury, MD 21801
(410) 220-0720

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Alcohol Related Disorders
Chemical Addiction
Addiction
Alcohol Related Disorders
Chemical Addiction

Jul 21, 2022
This lady right here has more compassion for me then any other nurse or doctor that I have had to come to. She is not only caring, shes through she really makes sure she ask you the questions and talks with you and treats you like your her own. I just love coming to here because I not only trust her I get her understanding and support. I will go where she goes for sure!
Marcia Hudson — Jul 21, 2022
About Laura Pedone, CRNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1699318493
