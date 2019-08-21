Laura Paris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Paris, CNM
Overview
Laura Paris, CNM is a Nurse Practitioner in Pembroke Pines, FL.
Laura Paris works at
Locations
-
1
Signature Womens Healthcare LLC301 NW 179th Ave Ste 102, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Directions (954) 447-1446
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laura Paris?
Laura is one of the most compassionate, patient, and caring medical professionals I’ve ever been treated by. It was my first time ever going to a gyno (way past what it should have been) and she was so understanding and kind. If you are tired of rough gynos, you need to give Dr. Paris a chance. She’s absolutely wonderful.
About Laura Paris, CNM
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1437199726
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Paris accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Paris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laura Paris works at
7 patients have reviewed Laura Paris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Paris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Paris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Paris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.