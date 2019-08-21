See All Nurse Practitioners in Pembroke Pines, FL
Laura Paris, CNM

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (7)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Laura Paris, CNM is a Nurse Practitioner in Pembroke Pines, FL. 

Laura Paris works at Champaign Dental Group in Pembroke Pines, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Signature Womens Healthcare LLC
    301 NW 179th Ave Ste 102, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 447-1446
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 21, 2019
    Laura is one of the most compassionate, patient, and caring medical professionals I've ever been treated by. It was my first time ever going to a gyno (way past what it should have been) and she was so understanding and kind. If you are tired of rough gynos, you need to give Dr. Paris a chance. She's absolutely wonderful.
    About Laura Paris, CNM

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437199726
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Paris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Laura Paris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laura Paris works at Champaign Dental Group in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Laura Paris’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Laura Paris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Paris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Paris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Paris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

