Laura Orovio, ARNP
Overview
Laura Orovio, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Nursing and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.
Laura Orovio works at
Locations
Orovio Family Practice9600 SW 8th St Ste 32, Miami, FL 33174 Directions (786) 432-9230Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laura Orovio?
I couldn’t be happier to have chosen this practice for my medical needs. The staff is so attentive. I am always able to get an appointment and have almost no wait time. Dr. Laura takes her time and truly listens to you. I have recommended her to my family and friends.
About Laura Orovio, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1164964961
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Nursing and Health Sciences
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Health Care Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Orovio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Orovio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Laura Orovio speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Laura Orovio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Orovio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Orovio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Orovio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.