Dr. Laura Olivos, PSY.D Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Laura Olivos, PSY.D

Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Laura Olivos, PSY.D is a Cognitive & Behavioral Psychologist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Olivos works at The Olive Tree Center for Child and Family Psychology, LLC in Miami Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Olive Tree Center for Child and Family Psychology, LLC
    975 Arthur Godfrey Rd Ste 303, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 792-8168

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Autism Spectrum Disorders
Adolescent Counseling
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Autism Spectrum Disorders

Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Intellectual Disability Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 12, 2021
    A gift to the autism world. She took her time, was patient, understanding and knowledgeable. She's helped my child grow and face his challenges.
    Juliette — Feb 12, 2021
    About Dr. Laura Olivos, PSY.D

    • Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1376943506
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • The Village For Families and Children
    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Olivos, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olivos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Olivos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Olivos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Olivos works at The Olive Tree Center for Child and Family Psychology, LLC in Miami Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Olivos’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Olivos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olivos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olivos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olivos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

