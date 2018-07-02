Laura Griffin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Griffin, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Laura Griffin, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Sacramento, CA.
Laura Griffin works at
Locations
-
1
Strive Community Health3101 I St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 300-8431
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laura Griffin?
One of the best therapist's I've had in years. Could not be happier. Highly recommend her for therapy. I suffer from PTSD depression and anxiety, was a survivor of sexual abuse as a child and rape as a teen. She has been very helpful for all my therapy needs.
About Laura Griffin, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1881742955
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Griffin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laura Griffin works at
6 patients have reviewed Laura Griffin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Griffin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Griffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Griffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.