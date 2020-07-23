Dr. Laura O'Connor, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Connor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura O'Connor, PSY.D
Dr. Laura O'Connor, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Los Angeles, CA.
Locations
Vista Del Mar Child and Family Svc.3200 Motor Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034 Directions (310) 883-5431
Soultenders Inc.1605 Hope St, South Pasadena, CA 91030 Directions (213) 986-6181Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Dr. O'Connor really listens closely and takes the time to know you. She knows how to ask questions in a way that helps you explore your behavior without making you feel uncomfortable. She is very non-judgemental and very easy to talk to.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1215141288
Dr. O'Connor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Connor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Connor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Connor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Connor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.