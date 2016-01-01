See All Nurse Practitioners in Cincinnati, OH
Laura Nortman, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview

Laura Nortman, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH. 

Laura Nortman works at Hospice of Southwest Ohio Inc. in Cincinnati, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hospice of Southwest Ohio Inc.
    7625 Camargo Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 328-8150
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    About Laura Nortman, CNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861990517
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Nortman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laura Nortman works at Hospice of Southwest Ohio Inc. in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Laura Nortman’s profile.

    Laura Nortman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Nortman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Nortman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Nortman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

