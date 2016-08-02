Laura Morris, LCMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Morris, LCMHC
Offers telehealth
Laura Morris, LCMHC is a Counselor in Provo, UT. They specialize in Counseling, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University of Phoenix.
Preferred Family Clinic1355 N University Ave Ste 200, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 221-0223
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
- UnitedHealthCare
I have met with quite a few therapists and Laura is my favorite. There is much comfort and openness in our sessions. Her goal setting with me was a very good balance for what I was capable of and I wasn't afraid to tell her when I fell through on some.
- Counseling
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1831453679
- University of Phoenix
- University of Utah
Laura Morris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Morris accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Laura Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Morris.
