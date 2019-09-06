Dr. Laura Miller, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Miller, OD
Overview
Dr. Laura Miller, OD is an Optometrist in Austin, TX.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
Northwest Hills Eye Care3921 Steck Ave Ste A121, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 328-0555
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miller is absolutely outstanding in all respects. She is knowledgeable, thorough, and caring. I had moved from Austin and had annual vision exams from several opthamologists and many optometrists and then went back to Dr. Miller. She and her staff are simply the best!
About Dr. Laura Miller, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1073593430
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
