Laura Mendoza, PA
Overview
Laura Mendoza, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL.
Laura Mendoza works at
Locations
Primary Care Specialists of Orlando, LLC3165 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 855-2526
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Winter Park
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend! Dr. Laura listens and takes me back to when patients were more than just a number. She and her staff are very friendly and helpful. Feel like I’ve known them forever.
About Laura Mendoza, PA
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1043720782
Laura Mendoza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Mendoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Laura Mendoza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Mendoza.
