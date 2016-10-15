See All Nurse Practitioners in Houston, TX
Laura Mendez, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Laura Mendez, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Laura Mendez, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Carol Lin, NP
Carol Lin, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Adekunbi Obisesan, NP
Adekunbi Obisesan, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Yvette A Guerra, NP
Yvette A Guerra, NP
8 (6)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    12335 Kingsride Ln # 199, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 807-9737
  2. 2
    Optimal Health of Houston
    8515 Spring Cypress Rd Ste 101, Spring, TX 77379 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Laura Mendez?

Oct 15, 2016
For many years I suffered with various health issues with no hope insight, that is until someone suggested to me that I go see Laura Mendez. I am so greatful the day I met her. Laura is very professional, knowledgeable, passionate, and takes the time to truly listen and answer any questions I have. She has literally turned my health issues around and has given me my life back when no one else could! I have total faith and trust in her because I know I am in safe hands. Thank you, Laura! :)
Jane-Sylvia K in Houston, TX — Oct 15, 2016
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Laura Mendez, NP
How would you rate your experience with Laura Mendez, NP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Laura Mendez to family and friends

Laura Mendez's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Laura Mendez

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Laura Mendez, NP.

About Laura Mendez, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1629066444
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Laura Mendez, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Mendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Laura Mendez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Laura Mendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Laura Mendez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Mendez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Mendez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Mendez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Laura Mendez, NP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.