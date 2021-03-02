Laura McMillen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Laura McMillen, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Laura McMillen, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albany, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1444 Western Ave Ste B1, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 458-8014
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laura McMillen?
Laura is a saint! She takes her time during appointments and pays very close attention to all the little details that some practitioners might overlook. I feel very at ease during visits and appreciate her always hearing me out. I can not emphasize enough how amazing she is and how much of a privilege it is to be under her care!
About Laura McMillen, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1215598693
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura McMillen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura McMillen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laura McMillen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Laura McMillen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura McMillen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura McMillen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.