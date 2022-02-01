Laura McLauchlin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Laura McLauchlin, AGACNP
Overview
Laura McLauchlin, AGACNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL.
Locations
- 1 800 Prudential Dr Ste 1100, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 338-6518
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Laura was patient and answered all my questions both on the phone plus in text messages I sent to her after our phone call. I may be calling her this morning for more info so we will see how that goes
About Laura McLauchlin, AGACNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1538549944
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura McLauchlin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura McLauchlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Laura McLauchlin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura McLauchlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura McLauchlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura McLauchlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.