Dr. Laura McDaniel, OD

Optometry
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Laura McDaniel, OD is an Optometrist in Asheville, NC. 

Dr. McDaniel works at Lisa M. Greene Od PA in Asheville, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lisa M. Greene Od PA
    27 Schenck Pkwy Ste 140, Asheville, NC 28803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 684-3497
  2. 2
    Scott O Mcdonald Od PA
    1000 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 254-1821
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 24, 2018
    Simply put, Dr McDaniel is amazing! I would recommend her to anyone.
    Suze in Bakersville — Feb 24, 2018
    About Dr. Laura McDaniel, OD

    • Optometry
    • English
    • 1194127233
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McDaniel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McDaniel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McDaniel works at Lisa M. Greene Od PA in Asheville, NC. View the full address on Dr. McDaniel’s profile.

    Dr. McDaniel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDaniel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDaniel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDaniel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

