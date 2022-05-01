See All Dermatologists in Orlando, FL
Laura Mays, PA-C

Dermatology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Laura Mays, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Butler University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.

Laura Mays works at ASSOCIATES IN DERMATOLOGY in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associates in Dermatology
    7824 Lake Underhill Rd Ste J, Orlando, FL 32822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 827-7546
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keratosis Pilaris Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Laura Mays, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508809310
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Indiana University Medical Center/ Riley Children's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Butler University
    Undergraduate School
    • UCF
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Mays, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Mays is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Laura Mays has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Laura Mays has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laura Mays works at ASSOCIATES IN DERMATOLOGY in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Laura Mays’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Laura Mays. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Mays.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Mays, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Mays appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

