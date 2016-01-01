See All Nurse Practitioners in Bardstown, KY
Laura Matherly, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Laura Matherly, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bardstown, KY. 

Laura Matherly works at Practice in Bardstown, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Obstetrics & Gynecology
    4359 New Shepherdsville Rd Flaget Medical Office B, Bardstown, KY 40004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

About Laura Matherly, ARNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1871758417
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Joseph Hospital
  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Laura Matherly, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Matherly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Laura Matherly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Laura Matherly works at Practice in Bardstown, KY. View the full address on Laura Matherly’s profile.

Laura Matherly has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Matherly.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Matherly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Matherly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

