Laura Marsan accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Marsan, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Laura Marsan, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH.
Laura Marsan works at
Locations
-
1
University of Cincinnati Medical Center LLC234 Goodman St, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 558-7581MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laura Marsan?
Laura is an amazing primary care provider who takes time to really listen, as she cares for your wellbeing as a whole. She is sweet, caring, and does not judge you. She consistently goes above and beyond for her patients.
About Laura Marsan, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1386046134
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Marsan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laura Marsan works at
3 patients have reviewed Laura Marsan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Marsan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Marsan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Marsan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.