Laura Magoffie, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Laura Magoffie, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner), has 11 years of experience. They graduated from GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY.
Laura Magoffie works at
Your Health District2525 W Carefree Hwy Ste 118, Phoenix, AZ 85085 Directions (623) 748-9106Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've been seeing Laura for a number of years and I can't praise her highly enough. She is kind, compassionate, and very smart. She helped me when nobody else seemed to want to try. Best of all, she actually LISTENS when you explain your situation and makes eye contact while she does (you'd be surprised--or maybe you wouldn't--at the number of doctors I've seen who never even looked me in the eye). If I need something outside her scope, she doesn't hesitate to recommend. I trust her--the highest compliment I can pay a medical professional.
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1376880997
- GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY
- Arizona State University
Laura Magoffie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Magoffie accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Magoffie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Laura Magoffie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Magoffie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Magoffie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Magoffie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.