Laura Logan accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Logan, MSN
Overview
Laura Logan, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL.
Laura Logan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation446 E Ontario St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-5060
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laura Logan?
About Laura Logan, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1508337056
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Logan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laura Logan works at
Laura Logan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Logan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Logan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Logan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.